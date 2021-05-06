Meghan Markle could reportedly show in her new book how ‘upset’ Prince Harry was to lose his military titles.

The Duchess of Sussex is publishing a children’s novel called The Bench next month, inspired by Harry and their son Archie.

However, Phil Dampier – author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words – said Meghan may use the book to reference Harry being scrapped of his titles.

Meghan’s new book may highlight Harry’s sadness over losing his titles, says an expert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle book ‘may highlight Harry’s sadness over titles’

Harry – who served in Afghanistan – lost his military titles when he stepped down as a senior royal.

One image from Meghan’s book shows a dad in military uniform doting on his little boy.

Mr Dampier told The Sun‘s Fabulous magazine: “The illustration of a red-haired soldier (obviously you know who) hugging his little boy, looks as though he has come home from war after many years and pulls at the heart-strings.

Harry lost his military titles after stepping down from his senior royal role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s a scenario familiar to so many military couples separated by conflicts. But of course it wasn’t a reality for Harry, who was in a different relationship when he served in Afghanistan.”

He added: “Rather Meghan is probably showing how much the Army meant to Harry and how upset he is to lose his military titles.”

Meanwhile, Meghan released a statement earlier this week to announce her new children’s book.

The Duchess said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.

“That poem became this story.

Meghan’s book inspired by Harry and Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan say?

“Christian [Robinson] layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life…

“…this representation was particularly important to me…

“…and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

Meghan added: “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Meghan’s novel will publish next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry’s Archewell website says the book “touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons”.

Last year, Meghan and Harry stepped back from their senior royal roles and moved to the US.

Harry served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

However, due to his decision to step back from royal life, he had to hand back his titles.

