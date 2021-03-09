Meghan Markle has defending sharing photos of her son Archie in an unseen clip with Oprah Winfrey – but insists there are “boundaries”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously faced criticism over releasing private family moments on social media.

However, Meghan has since explained the pair are only happy showing parts of their life they are “comfortable” with.

Meghan Markle opened up on privacy in an unseen clip with Oprah Winfrey (Credit: CBS This Morning/YouTube)

Meghan Markle unseen clip: What did the duchess say?

Furthermore, she opened up on the lack of privacy she has faced since meeting Harry.

In an unaired clip on OprahMag.com, she said: “I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic.

Read more: Prince Charles refuses to answer questions during first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

“We’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect.”

In addition, the duchess explained how sharing one picture doesn’t mean the world is entitled to everything else.

Harry and Meghan rarely share snaps of Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She went on: “There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say: ‘Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.’

“No one would want that. So it’s about boundaries. And it’s about respect.”

I think everyone has a basic right to privacy.

It comes after the pair launched a legal bid against LA paparazzi last year.

At the time, Harry and Meghan claimed paparazzi took unsolicited photos of their son Archie via a drone.

Meghan and Harry have had issues with privacy in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Buckingham Palace release official statement

Meanwhile, following the couple’s bombshell interview, Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen.

It said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

Read more: Meghan and Harry interview highlights: The 8 key revelations

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

During the chat, Meghan claimed she was told not to get help when she felt suicidal while pregnant with Archie.

There were also allegations of racism, as the couple claimed there had been concerns about what colour their baby’s skin would be.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.