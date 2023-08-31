Meghan ‘being told she is better off without Harry’ but warned it could be ‘huge risk’ to distance herself

Meghan Markle has been warned it could be a “huge risk” to distance herself from Prince Harry.

The 42-year-old has remained tight-lipped since her husband Prince Harry’s memoir was released back in January and recently has been accused of using her mother to help “rebuild her reputation” following their shock move to the US.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed that Meghan has apparently been advised to remove herself from the royal drama.

Speaking to Fox News, Kinsey said: “There are clear signs of a professional separation when WME announced that they were only signing Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

“Then the ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer released, and we discovered that Prince Harry was the executive producer without Meghan. I certainly think that Meghan has counsel in her ear telling her that she is better off without Prince Harry and the royal drama, professionally, but Meghan worked as an actor before Harry.”

She continued: “She’s not a celebrity or a household name. We loved and accepted Meghan because we have loved Prince Harry since he was a little boy. He elevated her, and I think people will be much more forgiving of him before they will forgive her.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Will Meghan distance herself from Harry?

Kinsley claimed that if Meghan chooses to distance herself from Harry things may change for him for the better.

She said that is Meghan “strays too far from Harry, people’s hearts might soften towards Harry, especially with all the recent charity work we’ve seen him do solo plus ‘Heart of Invictus”.

Former PR professional Kinsley claimed that the public will be “less likely to criticise him when he is putting all his effort into something positive that will help others”. She insisted Meghan would be taking a “huge risk distancing herself from the individual who gave her the platform that she has today”.

Prince Harry going back to his “royal roots”?

Kinsley also said that Harry “is going back to his royal roots, and it does make a difference”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are embarking on some separate projects (Credit: BBC)

Individual projects more likely for Meghan?

Kinsley also claimed that Harry and Meghan will now look to be working on individual projects.

While Harry was the executive producer for his Netflix series, Meghan‘s appearances throughout the five-episode series were very limited.

What’s next for Meghan?

Elsewhere, Meghan is apparently planning to “sink her teeth” into a new project. Kinsley recently told GB News that a demand from fans for Meghan to act again has spiked as a result of Netflix streaming Suits in the US. The Duchess of Sussex is also reportedly planning to return to Instagram. A social media expert recently claimed that Meghan could earn millions on the platform.

Read more: The eye-watering amount Meghan Markle ‘could earn’ if she returns to Instagram

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.