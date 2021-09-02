Meghan Markle is said to be considering bringing in her lawyers after Piers Morgan was cleared of any wrongdoing by Ofcom.

The former Good Morning Britain anchor walked out of his presenting role on the show after a row about Meghan‘s Oprah Winfrey interview.

And now, after Ofcom found in his favour, experts have predicted “livid” Meghan’s next steps.

Piers Morgan has been vindicated by Ofcom over his Meghan Markle GMB rant (Credit: Splash News)

How will Meghan react to Piers Morgan Ofcom news?

Meghan reportedly went directly to his ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall to ask for Morgan’s “head on a plate” after his outburst about her.

Now, with the Ofcom ruling going in Piers’ favour, one royal expert has said Meghan will be “livid”.

Not only that, but the Duchess of Sussex could seek legal action going forward.

Read more: Real reason Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t name ‘royal racist’ revealed

Royal biographer Angela Levin told The Sun: “I think she will be absolutely livid and she’ll ask her lawyers to see what they can do about it.

“She can’t cope with someone saying she didn’t tell the truth. Because she is all about compassion and understanding and caring for people.”

Meghan Markle could consult her lawyers over next steps as a result of the ruling (Credit: Splash News)

What has Piers said about the ruling?

In typical Piers fashion he’s been anything but modest.

He’s already written a column in the Daily Mail about it.

And he’s posted about it several times on social media.

Read more: Piers Morgan fans beg for him to return to GMB following Ofcom ruling

His wife Celia Walden was even on his old show this morning to promote her book.

However, chat of course turned to the ruling.

Posting to Twitter when the ruling was announced, Piers said: “BREAKING: ⁦@Ofcom rejects all complaints against me over Meghan Markle furore that led to my exit from ⁦@GMB⁩.

“Verdict says I was entitled to disbelieve her & Prince Harry & to restrict my right to do so would be a ‘chilling restriction on freedom of expression’.”

Hmmm, ITV have just put out a statement saying I only won the ⁦@Ofcom⁩ case against Princess Pinocchio because my colleagues expressed different opinions to mine. That’s not what the ⁦@Ofcom⁩ report says in its conclusion. I suggest ITV reads it again. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/vCh2iiJdis — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

‘A resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchio’

Later, he added: “I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue.

“This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.

“Do I get my job back?”

So would you like to see Piers back on GMB? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.