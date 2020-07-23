Meghan Markle ‘to escape LA mansion for birthday getaway after feeling cooped up’

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to escape her LA mansion for her birthday next month.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex feels "cooped up" after spending lockdown at Hollywood producer Tyler Perry’s £15million Beverly Ridge pad with Prince Harry and their son Archie.

Meghan will celebrate her 39th birthday on August 4 and it seems she's thinking about spending it away from the Beverly Hills home.

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to escape her LA mansion for her birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Daily Mail reports Meghan would like to visit Montecito, which is located outside of Santa Barbara.

Her and Harry's friend Oprah Winfrey lives there.

However, if Meghan does venture out for her birthday, a source claims she will require all guests take a fast-tracked COVID-19 test.

The guest list will reportedly be just close friends and the event will be held outside.

A source told the publication: "Whatever she ends up doing for her birthday, Meghan said it will be low-key.

Meghan, Harry and Archie are living in Los Angeles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"She said she doesn’t want to come across as being careless and irresponsible."

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have been living in Los Angeles after stepping back from royal life in March.

Recently, it was reported that the couple have been joined by Meghan's mum Doria Ragland at their mansion.

Grandma duties

A source told US Weekly: "Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie.

Meghan's mum Doria is living with them (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born."

The source added that she apparently wakes up early each morning to read to the tot.

They also revealed that both she and Meghan feed him "all organic" food.

Even though the family seem happy in California, a royal expert has claimed Harry is feeling "lost" in the United States.

Tom Quinn, who has previously written about the royals, told The Daily Star: "I'm not saying Harry absolutely hates it in America.

Harry reportedly feels "lost" in the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"But the point that's been made to me is that there was this new exciting venture to get away from the British press and to make Meghan happy because she's on her own territory.

"But having got there, Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here."

