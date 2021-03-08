Meghan Markle tells Oprah ‘rude and racist are not the same’ as she discusses ‘Waity Katie’ nickname

Meghan Markle has told Oprah Winfrey that “rude and racist are not the same” as she discussed Kate Middleton’s “Waity Katie” nickname.

The comments were made in a new clip that follows on from last night’s explosive Oprah interview with Meghan and Prince Harry (March 7).

The clip isn’t included in the interview that aired on American TV.

Meghan Markle said ‘rude and racist is not the same’ to Oprah (Credit: CBS This Morning)

So what else did Meghan Markle tell Oprah about Kate?

Meghan spoke to Oprah and compared headlines about herself and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prior to their marriage, Kate was dubbed “Waity Katie” by the press, because it was assumed she was just waiting to marry Prince William.

She said: “If members of his family say, well this is what happened to all of us, or if they can compare the experience that I went through was similar to what has been shared with us…

“Kate was called ‘Waity Katie’, waiting to marry William.

“While I imagine that was really hard, and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like, this is not the same,” Meghan stated.

Meghan commented on Kate’s ‘Waity Katie’ nickname (Credit: Splash News)

She added: “And if a member of this family will comfortably say: ‘We’ve all had to deal with things that are rude.’ Rude and racist are not the same.

“And equally you’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know somethings not true. And that didn’t happen for us.”

Meghan previously claimed that Kate had made her cry ahead of her wedding to Harry.

However, it was originally claimed that Kate was the royal in tears.

Meghan did, however, confirm that the row was about flower girl dresses.

“Kate was called Waity Katie, waiting to marry William, while I imagine that was really hard & I do… this is not the same & if a member of his family will comfortably say we’ve all had to deal with things that are rude. Rude & racist are not the same.” —Meghan #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/2QWtDh24ef — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

What else was revealed today?

Also today, Harry claimed none of his family have apologised for the reasons he felt he had to leave.

“No, sadly not,” he told Oprah.

Oprah also asked Harry if he thinks there will ever be acknowledgement that their situation was different due to racism.

She also asked if it would make a difference to him if the royals did acknowledge it.

“Yeah, I mean it would make a huge difference,” he declared.

“You know, as I said, there’s a lot of people that have seen it for what it was. A lot of people. Like it’s talked about across the world.

“Yet, the very people that don’t want to see it or can’t see it choose not to see it.”

Watch the full interview on ITV tonight (March 8) at 9pm.

