Meghan Markle supports social media initiative set up in the wake of Caroline Flack’s death

She says social media should be a 'kinder and safer place'

Meghan Markle has sent a heartfelt message in support of Social Media Kindness Day, which falls on November 9.

The initiative has been set up to honour Caroline Flack and her last wishes.

Love Island host Caroline, 40, tragically took her own life in February.

In one of her last social media posts, Caroline urged people to “be kind”.

And now, the estranged Duchess of Sussex has supported the initiative.

Meghan Markle sends message of support for Social Media Kindness Day
Meghan Markle has supported the new social media initiative

Why has Meghan Markle supported the initiative?

Meghan, 39, left social media because of “self-preservation”.

She said at a function that she terminated her accounts “so I don’t know what’s out there”.

The duchess also said that it was “helpful” for her.

Now she has thrown her royal weight behind the Social Media Kindness Day.

In a message posted on social media, she said: “For so many, social media plays a big part of their daily life.

“We have access to it at the end of our fingertips, so it ought to be a kinder and safer place for all.”

What else did Meghan say?

“It saddens me that in today’s society Social Media Kindness Day is deemed necessary,” she continued.

“But it absolutely is! I sincerely hope this much-needed awareness day is a success.

“I fully support the initiative.”

What happened to Carline Flack?

Caroline had been suffering from intense social media attention in the days and weeks leading up to her death.

Only days before the tragedy, she posted a poignant thought on her Instagram page.

“Anything… we can literally choose to be anything,” she wrote.

The message appeared alongside an image, which said: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

After her tragic death, many adopted the slogan in their fight against online bullying and trolling.

Now Caroline’s legacy is having an effect on a new generation.

