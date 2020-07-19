Meghan Markle speech sparks new hair trend frenzy

Former senior royal Meghan Markle wowed during her inspiring speech for the UN, especially her hair.

Speaking at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, Meghan, 38, encouraged young women to stand up for what they believe in.

Filming from the LA mansion she and Prince Harry reside at, her stunning long hair also caught the eyes of many.

In recent months Meghan was often snapped wearing her hair tied back in a bun or ponytail.

However, for this video her very long hair was polka straight, with layers framing her face.

Meghan Markle is rocking enviably long hair (Credit: YouTube Girl Up channel)

This new look has reportedly sparked a huge increase in online searches.

Meghan Markle's 'Cher look'

While full and bouncy hair has been in fashion for years, this may just signal that long straight hair is back on trend.

According to Google, the search question 'how many inches does hair grow in a year?' has risen by 170% since Meghan gave her motivational talk.

Read more: All the details from Princess Beatrice intimate wedding

Meanwhile many viewers compared Meghan's new hair to that of singing and acting legend Cher.

And it looks like it is bang on trend, as British television presenter Maya Jama is also currently rocking a similar do.

Celebrity Hair Colour Expert at Josh Wood Atelier, described how Meghan has managed to get her striking new look.

Meghan has often worn her hair back for public speeches (Credit: CoverImages)

Speaking to Glamour, he said: "Usually seen with her signature middle-parting and low bun, Meghan Markle is boasting lush new long locks.

"Jason Hogan, Celebrity Hair Colour Expert at Josh Wood Atelier, London.

Read more: The Queen celebrates Camilla Duchess of Cornwall on her 73rd birthday

"The modern-day Duchess looks glowing and with added layers for extra style, her new look creates an illusion that pulls us into her stunning facial features."

"Next-level cool"

He added: "This sleek, straight look is next-level cool and we are set to see a trend coming out of lockdown."

As for Meghan's speech she confidently urged listeners to break the mould.

Long, straight hair could be the top hair trend post-lockdown (Credit: YouTube Girl Up channel)

Highlights included: "Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm.

"We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up. So use your voice both on-and-offline to do just that – build each other up, support each other.

"Your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder."

Her rallying speech has already been streamed over 100,000 times on the official Girl Up YouTube channel.

Will Meghan's sleek new hair spark a trend? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.