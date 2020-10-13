Meghan Markle ‘sparks outrage’ as she ‘signs up to speak at event that charges £1,300 a ticket’

Meghan Markle is taking part in a speaking event that is charging attendants £1,300 a ticket.

The Duchess, 39, is set to appear on the second round of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Virtual Summit.

Tickets are being sold for £1,300 ($1,750) a ticket. And the whole event is being held exclusively online.

Only available to privately invited guests, it will feature a 15-minute interview with Meghan.

Guests will be able to stream her conversation live from their electronic devices.

Meghan Markle will be speaking at a Fortune event for a second time (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Meghan speaking about?

The official ad for the Meghan Markle event includes: “How do you lead with your values? We are joined by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, who shares how she’s learned to, in her words, chase her convictions with action.

“The Duchess will tell our Next Gen community how she leads on the global stage.”

Despite this enthusiasm, unhappy potential punters took to Twitter to express their dismay.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share heartwarming Archie milestones

Many took umbrage with the high cost of the tickets.

One user tweeted: “What action? Photo ops? Merchandising? What values? 14 bathrooms for 3 people, a nanny, and a housekeeper?”

Meghan Markle is a skilled and experienced public speaker (Credit: SplashNews)

How are people reacting?

A second user tweeted: “Leading with values?? On a global level no less?? Seriously?”

Whereas a further user ranted: “Chasing her convictions? You mean her grasping at straws trying to remain relevant and using a granted title to merch the monarchy and herself? She can’t stay on-target for 5 minutes. Making that mortgage money.”

And a fourth user fumed: “She’s going to talk nonsense again. It’s not about the topic but all about herself.”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Meghan spoke at the first of these events last month.

Speaking to editor Ellie McGirt, Meghan said that she does not say controversial things.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they want to reduce online negativity (Credit: SplashNews)

But rather, the media spins it as such.

She said: “If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it.

“But if you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial.”

Also, she said she won’t give up on her pursuit to reshape social media.

She and Prince Harry have said they want to reduce online hate and trolling.

Meghan explained: “We can all see it and feel it.

“Whether we are directly involved in the online world or not, it’s felt globally. And we know that it’s not sustainable the way that it is.”

Would you pay to listen to Meghan? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.