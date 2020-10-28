Meghan Markle sparks confusion as she asks to delay High Court battle over letter to dad

Meghan Markle has asked to delay her High Court battle against a UK newspaper over a letter to her estranged dad.

The Duchess of Sussex submitted an application to ask if the case could be postponed.

Meghan, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, after they published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle has asked to delay her High Court battle

The trial was set to take place in London on January 11 and last between eight to 10 days.

A hearing became scheduled for tomorrow to consider costs and case management issues.

However, Mr Justice Warby in the High Court will now instead hear Meghan’s application for an adjournment.

So far, Meghan has lost the initial two stages of the case.

Meghan suing the newspaper after they published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas

Why is Meghan Markle suing the paper?

Still in the preliminary stages, it will officially go to court next year.

Meghan is suing for alleged misuse of private information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement of copyright over five articles published in February 2019.

The articles included extracts from the letter to her father.

Last month, the Duchess lost the second stage after lawyers representing the newspaper giant argued that Meghan assisted the writers of Finding Freedom with private information.

Meghan and Harry accused of assisting writers of Finding Freedom with private information

Therefore, they argued that she was willing to divulge private information for a public audience.

Meghan Markle warned to drop legal battle

Meanwhile, top UK solicitor Mark Stephens, of British firm Howard Kennedy, recently said Meghan should drop the case.

Mark told Newsweek: “If I was advising Meghan I’d be saying get out now.

Meghan warned to drop the case

“The risk is that how she curates her reputation, what she allows into the public domain and what she doesn’t, are now things that will be picked over by lawyers in cross-examination.”

Meghan lost the first round of her case back in May of this year.

The former actress paid Associated Newspapers Ltd £67,000 in legal fees.

