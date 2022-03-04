Meghan Markle ‘being sued by half-sister over Oprah comments’

A lawyer for Meghan Markle has responded to reports she’s being sued by her sister.

Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, is believed to be suing the 40-year-old for $75,000 (£56k) following the controversial Oprah interview last year.

Samantha hasn’t held back with her opinions on Meghan in the past (Credit: GB News)

Samantha is reportedly suing the Duchess of Sussex over the “false” narrative Meghan told of her “rags to riches” story in the Oprah interview.

According to US publication TMZ, a court document submitted by Samantha reportedly accuses Meghan of launching a “premeditated campaign to destroy” her father’s reputation, as well as her own.

Samantha has claimed that Meghan tried to ruin her and Thomas Markle‘s credibility in the Oprah interview.

This was so that they “could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairy-tale life story concocted by the defendant”, as the court document says.

Samantha also accused Meghan of lying about her “rags to riches” story.

She also slammed Meghan’s claims that she had to work to pay for her Northwestern College education.

Meghan appeared on the Ellen Show back in December. In the interview, she claimed that she would have to climb through the trunk of her old car to get in, as the doors wouldn’t work when she was younger.

Samantha claimed that these stories were untrue too.

Duchess’ sister slams her book

Samantha claimed many of Meghan’s stories were “false” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan’s sister also took aim at the book, Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Finding Freedom is a biography revolving around Prince Harry and Meghan’s lives as a married royal couple.

Samantha claims that the book does “substantial and irreparable prejudice, injury, and harm” to her reputation.

In the book, it is claimed that Meghan only saw Samantha “a handful of times”.

The lawsuit says that these claims are false. It says that Samantha spent time with Meghan “on a regular basis” throughout the latter’s childhood.

Meghan’s lawyers have dismissed Samantha’s claims.

Speaking to TMZ, they said: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior.

“We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for further comment.