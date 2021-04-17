Meghan Markle sent a hand-written note and a wreath to the funeral of Prince Philip today (April 17).

The Duchess of Sussex did not attend today’s funeral. Instead, she’ll be watching via live stream.

She is heavily pregnant and is not thought to have gotten clearance from her doctor to fly.

However, the Duke of Edinburgh is clearly in her thoughts and she has paid tribute.

Meghan didn’t attend the funeral but Prince Philip was clearly in her thoughts (Credit: Splash News)

What did Meghan send for funeral of Prince Philip?

Meghan has sent a hand-written note and a wreath of flowers she and husband Prince Harry have had made in honour of his grandfather.

The Sussexes used the same florist who arranged the flowers for the evening reception of their May 2018 wedding.

They chose flowers that reflected the duke’s life.

Meghan sent a hand-written note to accompany a wreath of flowers for the funeral of Prince Philip (Credit: Sky News)

Which flowers were in the wreath?

The couple chose Acanthus mollis (Bear’s breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent the Duke of Edinburgh’s heritage.

Eryngium, or Sea Holly, was also selected to represent the Royal Marines.

They also requested campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love and rosemary to signify remembrance.

Lavender was chosen for devotion, and roses were picked in honour of June being the duke’s birth month.

You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world.

Meghan wrote a card to accompany the flowers, using calligraphy skills she learnt before she became an actress.

Prince Harry was reunited with his brother William earlier today (Credit: Sky News)

What have Harry and Meghan said about Prince Philip’s death?

Harry paid tribute to his grandfather with a poignant tribute earlier this week.

Harry said: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour.

“He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a prince and a duke.

“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.

“You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world.

“Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

