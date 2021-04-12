Meghan Markle thinks the funeral of Prince Philip should be an opportunity for the Royal Family to “put their differences aside”, according to an insider.

The Duchess of Sussex is focused on supporting her husband, Prince Harry, following the death of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday (April 12) at the age of 99.

That’s according to a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly left the decision over whether or not she should attend the funeral to Harry.

Prince Harry is back in the UK, alone, and self-isolating ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday (April 17).

Prince Harry has reportedly returned to the UK for his grandfather's funeral

What did Meghan Markle’s friend say about Prince Philip?

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a friend of the couple said the duchess now wants the family to “unite as one”.

Furthermore, they said Meghan is “willing to forgive and move forward”, following her shock claims about racism and her mental health during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The insider said: “Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral.

Duchess Meghan Markle wants the family to 'unite as one' for the funeral of Prince Philip

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.”

Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry.

They added: “She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

ED! contacted Meghan Markle’s reps for comment.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday at the age of 99

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Harry paid tribute to his grandfather in a statement on Monday (April 12).

The duke said: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

“He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!'”

