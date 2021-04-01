Meghan Markle has revealed that son Archie sees herself and Prince Harry as “superheroes”.

Meghan made the comments during a call with storyteller group MomsRising.

It works to improve the lives of mums and families.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged mums to see themselves through their children’s eyes (Credit: Splash News)

What did Meghan Markle say about Archie?

It seems Archie, who turns two in May, looks up to his parents, like most youngsters.

During the call, Meghan urged the group to see themselves through their children’s eyes.

She said: “Because to our children, we’re superheroes.”

According to Hello!, CEO of MomsRising Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner also revealed that Prince Harry was on the call.

Little cutie Archie will become a big brother this summer (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘kind and compassionate’

And she said the couple were “kind, compassionate and incredibly supportive”.

She revealed: “The meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan was a huge boost for MomsRising members, some of whom are struggling without jobs, child care, paid leave, health care, and other essentials during the pandemic.

“The Duke and Duchess were kind, compassionate, and incredibly supportive, both on a personal level and of the policies that would help get their lives back on track.”

She added that some of Meghan’s words “really resonated” with the group.

Kristin said: “The duchess also reminded us that, especially in times of self-doubt, we should take the opportunity to see ourselves through our children’s eyes. Because to our children, we’re superheroes. That really resonated with so many of us.”

Meghan revealed Archie sees his parents as ‘superheroes’ (Credit: Splash News)

When is Prince Harry and Meghan’s new baby due?

Meghan and Harry are set to become parents for the second time this summer.

During her Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan and Harry revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

They had previously shared their happy news on Valentine’s Day.

And, it seems, Archie is excited about the prospect of becoming a big brother.

A spokesperson for the couple revealed: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

