Meghan Markle revamps publicity team in bid to boost her image

The royal has apparently hired two new publicity experts

Meghan Markle has revamped her publicity team in a bid to help turn her image around, it has been reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come under fire for things such as using private jets in the past.

And, earlier this month, their Remembrance Sunday tribute was branded a “publicity stunt”.

Meghan Markle hires new publicity team

According to The Sun, Meghan has now hired two US-based publicity experts to help her get things back on track.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘lost forever after Remembrance Sunday publicity stunt,’ claims royal biographer

Christine Weil Schirmer reportedly has a head of communications role and Toya Holness will be press secretary.

A source said the royal is “is well aware that she and Harry are no longer the golden couple”.

“Meghan hopes to turn things around and show people how committed to doing good she is, and for them to see a different, more positive side to her,” they said.

Meghan and Harry criticised for Remembrance Day tribute

Last week Meghan faced a backlash over her Remembrance Day tribute with Prince Harry.

Harry is a veteran, unlike his father and brother who both laid wreaths at the Cenotaph.

The pair released pictures of themselves paying tribute to fallen veterans at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Remembrance Sunday.

It came after Harry – who served in the British Army for a decade – was reportedly “denied” his request for a wreath to be a laid at The Cenotaph on his behalf.

Piers brands them so ‘outrageous’

Many people wrote off their actions as a publicity stunt, with Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan among those to comment.

He wrote on Twitter: “Just outrageous.

“Treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity, & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home.”

Read more: Piers Morgan brands Harry and Meghan’s Remembrance Sunday tribute ‘outrageous publicity stunt’

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle also took issue with the pair’s tribute and told Dan Wootton on TalkRADIO that it was “opportunistic”.

However, some supporters praised the couple for marking the day themselves.

“I am so happy to see Harry and Meghan at their own service of Remembrance Day,” said one person on Twitter.

“Harry is a veteran, unlike his father and brother who both laid wreaths at the Cenotaph,” argued another.

