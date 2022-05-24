Meghan’s ‘restraining’ behaviour towards Harry at polo match ‘out of place’, expert claims

Meghan Markle showed ‘restraining’ behaviour towards Prince Harry, whilst attending a polo match in California, according to an expert in latest news.

Harry and Meghan were pictured kissing each other after his polo team won a tournament at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club recently.

In accordance to body language expert Judi James, Meghan seemed to be showing caution while kissing him, despite the sweet initiative.

Amidst Harry’s macho teammates, the smooch appeared “out of place”.

Meanwhile, during the kiss, Meghan seemed rather restrained.

Judi told the Mirror: “Meghan is in complete ‘command, control and steer’ mood with this congratulatory kiss at polo.”

In addition, she added: “As Harry leans in with all his customary keenness for some intimacy signalling, Meghan places two hands up to his face in what looks like a bit of a steering and restraining gesture.”

The team received the prize from Meghan, wearing a black blouse with white polka dots and white shorts.

She kissed each member on the cheek to congratulate them.

However, with regards to Harry, she planted a kiss on his lips.

Meanwhile, Meghan quickly wiped Harry’s lips after some of her red lipstick rubbed off on him.

In addition, Judi added: “Meghan’s wide-brimmed hat, giant shades and red lipstick would all form a tactical nightmare for anything more passionate than a peck on the cheek.”

Will the couple be present at the Queens Jubilee?

Meanwhile, in recent news reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both expressed excitement at the prospect of travelling to the UK to celebrate the Jubilee.

The Sussex family is said to be most excited for the bond between Queen Elizabeth and her great-grandchildren during the festivities.

