Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second baby and her dad Thomas Markle has now spoken out.

The Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, announced they were expecting baby number two on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Meghan’s estranged father Thomas – who has apparently never met the couple’s one-year-old son Archie – said he wishes the couple a “successful, healthy birth”.

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Thomas say about daughter Meghan Markle being pregnant?

Speaking to CBS TV’s Inside Edition, the 71-year-old said: “I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth and I hope some day I get to see my grandchildren.

“They’re all royal grandchildren.”

Thomas hasn’t had a relationship with daughter Meghan since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

Thomas wishes the couple a “successful, healthy birth” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Thomas said about their relationship?

At the time, Thomas reportedly staged photos with the paparazzi ahead of Meghan’s big day.

He later pulled out of the wedding due to his health.

Thomas has previously spoken about being “ghosted” by his daughter, saying he wasn’t “sure why it’s happening”.

He said on Good Morning Britain in December 2018: “I’m not sure why it’s happening, I’ve been trying to reach out for several weeks.”

Thomas previously tried to reach out to his daughter (Credit: ITV)

When asked whether he had a message for Meghan, Thomas added at the time: “I love you very much.

“You’re my daughter and I would really like to hear from you.

I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth.

“Whatever differences or problems we have, we should be able to work them out. We’re family. Please reach out to me.”

On Sunday, Meghan and Harry announced their son Archie, one, was going to be a big brother.

Their rep said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

Meghan and Harry are giving Archie a sibling (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

In addition, the couple also released a black and white photo showing them sat outside under a tree.

In the image, Meghan cradled her growing bump as she smiled at Harry.

Meanwhile, he royal family said they’re “thrilled” with Meghan and Harry’s baby news following their heartache last year after Meghan suffered a miscarriage.

