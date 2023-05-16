Meghan Markle’s post-coronation award is a ‘slap in the face’ for King Charles following her absence from event

Meghan Markle winning an award recently is a “slap in the face” for King Charles, an expert has claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to be honoured at today’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards, which celebrates “feminist changemakers” and “powerhouse grassroots leaders”.

Meghan Markle wins award days after King Charles’ coronation

Just over a week on from the coronation of King Charles, Meghan is being honoured with an award. The Duchess of Sussex will be honoured today (Tuesday, May 16) at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards. The award celebrates “feminist changemakers” and “powerhouse grassroots leaders”.

In a profile announcing Meghan‘s win, the Duchess was described as a “feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and global role model”.

What a slap in the face to the man who walked her down the aisle when her own father didn’t show up at her wedding.

However, many royal experts and commentators have taken issue with the timing of the award. The 41-year-old will be handed the award just 10 days after the coronation – which she, of course, didn’t attend. Royal author, Christopher Andersen, claims that the timing of the award couldn’t have been more wrong.

This is considering that Meghan was absent from the “most important” moment of King Charles’ life.

Experts slam Meghan Markle winning award after missing coronation of King Charles

Royal author Anderson shared his thoughts with Fox News Digital yesterday (Monday, May 15).

“What a slap in the face to the man who walked her down the aisle when her own father didn’t show up at her wedding, and to the country she adopted, for better or worse, as her own,” he said.

“You know, charity begins at home. Much of the time Harry looks like a fish out of water, and you don’t have to be an expert to see he’s still hurting. If she is truly a sensitive and caring person, she would make it her top priority to help mend her husband’s relationship with his brother Prince William and the king,” he then continued.

“Marrying into the royal family, accepting a title, and then bailing to take advantage of your new global superstar status seems, well, tacky.”

Duchess’ ‘woke’ hang-ups could destroy marriage with Harry

In other Meghan-related news, diarist Chris Mullin believes that Meghan’s “woke” hang-ups could destroy her marriage with Harry. Writing in his memoir, he suggests the Sussexes marriage could “ends in tears”.

“My guess is that Meghan, bringing with her a Californian level of entitlement and all the hang-ups of a ‘woke’ American woman, is the cuckoo in the nest. The couple say they intend to seek financial independence while at the same time keeping one foot inside the royal family. We will see how that works out,” he wrote.

He then continued. “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been parading their victimhood in a much-trailed interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan clearly the main mover, Harry very much second fiddle,” he wrote.

“She played all the cards: woman, race, mental health. How long, I wonder, before the marriage ends in tears and Harry comes limping home?”

