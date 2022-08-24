Meghan Markle has taken ‘punch at royal family’ with ‘ambition’ remark on podcast, claims expert

Meghan Markle has been accused of throwing ‘a punch’ at the Royal Family after talking on her podcast about being called ‘ambitious’.

The Duchess of Sussex was discussing a range of topics on her new Archetypes podcast, with guest Serena Williams.

Entitled ‘The Misconception of Ambition’, the pair discussed the double standards faced by women.

She told Serena – who is one of her close friends – that she first remembers feeling the ‘negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ when she started dating Prince Harry.

Meghan said: “And apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing. For a woman, that is, according to some. So since I felt the negativity behind it. It’s really hard to unfeel it.”

At another point in the podcast, she said that to some, ‘if you’re an ambitious woman you have an agenda’. She added that ambitious women are seen as “calculating or selfish or aggressive or a climber”.

But royal commentator Angela Levin said she’s a “hypocrite” and branded her “ungrateful”. She said she would “still be a D-list celebrity” without the Royal Family.

As reported by Mail Online, Ms Levin said: “She would still be a D-list celebrity if she had not married a prince. She aligns herself with them [Serena Williams and next podcast guest Mariah Carey], but they have done brilliantly and overcome difficult childhoods, whereas she has married a prince and spent a lot of money.

Meghan Markle said she never felt the negative connotations of ambition until dating Prince Harry (Credit: Cover Images)

“She thought it was normal to be ambitious, and only when she started dating Harry did she realise that it was not welcomed.

“My goodness, that is a smack at Harry and a punch to the Royal Family. Harry told her about life in the Royal Family, but she obviously did not want to listen.”

What did Piers Morgan say?

And of course, Piers Morgan had an opinion on the story.

After the first episode, the former Good Morning Britain host, 57, shared his thoughts on Twitter.

With two laughing face emojis, Piers said: “It’s not your ambition we dislike, Princess Pinocchio – it’s the vile way you trash the Royal Family whilst simultaneously exploiting your royal status for millions of dollars as with this podcast.”

