Meghan Markle admits she was ‘humbled’ by ‘naked spa visit’ in new podcast

As her podcast resumes on Spotify, Meghan Markle has recalled her embarrassment whilst visiting a spa when she was a teenager.

The Archetypes podcast was put on “pause” last month while the royals went into mourning following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, Meghan’s podcast made its return today. In the new episode, Meghan explores the “Dragon Lady” stereotype with journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho.

The Duchess opened the episode by reminiscing of her childhood growing up in Los Angeles. She stated how the city was “full of culture that you could see, feel, hear and taste on a daily basis” and shared that she developed a “real love” of getting to know other cultures.

Meghan revealed that her mother Doria would often take her to Korean spas. These visits left a lasting impression on the young girl – leaving her feeling “humbled”.

Meghan opened up on her podcast (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle podcast

She explained: “It’s a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty because you enter a room with women from ages nine to maybe 90, all walking around naked and waiting to get a body scrub on one of these tables that are all lined up in a row.

“All I wanted was a bathing suit, which you’re not allowed by the way.

“Once I was over that adolescent embarrassment, my mum and I, we would go upstairs we would sit in a room and we would have a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles.

“And we would look around at all of these other women.

“These beautiful Korean women who had embraced the generational tradition of the jimjilbang and shared it with one another.”

Meghan delayed her podcast episode following the Queen’s passing (Credit: Cover Images)

Duchess of Sussex on stereotypes

Meghan said that she did not realise the stigmas faced by women of Asian descent until many years later.

The Duchess said: “The Dragon Lady, the East Asian temptress whose mysterious foreign allure is scripted as both tantalizing and deadly.

“This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But this toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent, it doesn’t just end once the credits roll.”

Meghan launched her highly anticipated podcast earlier this year. However, the release of new episodes were paused after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Archetypes was launched with the aim of investigating “labels that try to hold women back” through conversations between Meghan and historians, experts and women who have experienced being typecast.

Meghan has already featured stars such as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling in earlier episodes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been working on a documentary (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry’s media debut on hold?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been working on a documentary series for more than a year as part of their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal.

The series was originally due to air later this year. However, it’s been reported the couple are making edits to the hotly anticipated show. This could potentially push back its release until later in 2023.

Harry’s memoir, which was originally scheduled for release in November, could also face a delay.

Read more: Palace to block release of bombshell biography?

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.