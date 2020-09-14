Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - Netflix
Meghan Markle ‘pitching documentary about Black Lives Matter founder as part of Netflix deal’

Meghan wants to hit the ground running with her new Netflix deal

By Laura Hannam

Meghan Markle is reportedly keen to make a documentary about Black Lives Matter on Netflix.

This will be one of her first projects for Netflix.

According to reports, Meghan’s “hugely inspired” by Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of the BLM movement.

An inside source says the Duchess would love to produce a documentary about Patrisse’s rise and impact.

The source told the Mirror: “Meghan has been blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done.

meghan markle
Meghan Markle is a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan is reportedly a huge fan of Patrisse

“She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it.”

Patrisse is a 36-year-old American who co-founded Black Lives Matter in 2013 with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi.

Read more: The Queen praises Kate Middleton in rare statement

Meanwhile, on her official website, she describes herself as an artist, organiser and freedom fighter.

In addition, she famously said BLM will never meet with President Trump as he is “evil”.

prince harry
Prince Harry is reportedly studying film production online (Credit: SplashNews)

Meghan and Harry are now Netflix producers

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has reportedly said he hopes to follow in the steps of fellow redhead film producer Ron Howard.

In addition, Harry has allegedly enrolled in online movie production courses during lockdown.

Read more: Meghan Markle gives fans a glimpse into her glam new mansion

He and Meghan announced a huge production deal with Netflix earlier this month.

The deal is reportedly worth over a whopping £100 million. And it will allow them to produce content for the streaming platform.

They have reportedly already successfully pitched projects.

prince harry meghan markle
From royalty to producers: Harry and Meghan will make millions with Netflix (Credit: SplashNews)

This apparently includes a cartoon series about female empowerment.

What has Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings said?

Meanwhile, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings said the deal will be a huge success.

He told CNBC : “The real focus for them is on being producers and on building a production capacity, so that’s the key thing.

“They’ve developed a great eye for story, and we’ll be working with them on that basis.”

prince harry meghan markle netflix
The former senior royals are enjoying their new lives in California (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile, in a formal statement, Harry and Meghan say they want to create ‘inspirational’ content.

They said: “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

