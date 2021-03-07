Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah hasn’t even aired yet, but that hasn’t stopped it from sparking serious controversy.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with her husband to discuss their split from the Royal Family in the interview, which will air in the US on Sunday (March 7) and in the UK on Monday.

Meghan has reportedly worried the palace (Credit: CBS This Morning/YouTube)

What does Meghan Markle say about Kate Middleton?

No one knows exactly what Meghan will say. However, the palace is reportedly concerned that she may not paint Kate Middleton in a good light.

The pair have allegedly not seen eye-to-eye on previous occasions.

However, details about the pair’s relationship have always remained scarce.

With the interview set to air in 68 countries, the palace fears that may be about to change.

“This is Meghan’s nuclear option,” a source told The Sun. “If she has chosen to speak candidly about her time with Kate then the damage that could be done to the monarchy is vast.

“She has the power to lay bare just how bad things really were between her, Harry, William and Kate.”

Rumours of a rift have circulated since 2018.

Despite the claims, a source close to Oprah denies that Meghan has anything but “kind words” for Kate in the interview.

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

What will Meghan reveal? (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What does Meghan Markle say in Oprah the interview?

On Friday, a clip was released of Meghan saying she feels “liberated” without the palace.

When asked why it’s the right time now to do the interview, Meghan said: “Well so many things.

“That we’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices.

“It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘yes, I’m ready to talk.’

She added: “To be able to just make a choice on your own and speak for yourself.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday, March 8, at 9pm.

