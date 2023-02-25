Meghan Markle on ‘debilitating’ illness and the treatment that ‘changed her life’

Meghan Markle has always talked about taking care of her health and leading an active lifestyle.

So you might be surprised to learn that she once suffered with a ‘debilitating’, yet hidden, health condition.

In a recent interview about Meghan’s guide to living well, The Duchess of Sussex revealed her secret weapon for battling migraines after being hospitalised for her severe illness.

Meghan Markle has opened up on her ‘debilitating’ health condition that left her hospitalised (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle opens up about hidden ‘debilitating’ illness

The Duchess of Sussex has previously spoken about her ‘debilitating’ health condition and the life-changing way that she dealt with it.

It’s no secret that Meghan loves to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them).

When she’s not hitting the gym with her PT, the Duchess is usually doing yoga or even meditating.

In an interview with Best Health, she said: “Yoga is my thing. There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga…increased flexibility, muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep.”

But there was once a time in her life that she carried a ‘debilitating’ illness.

In an interview with The Chalkboard, Meghan admitted that she used to suffer with migraines so bad that she had to go to the hospital.

Prince Harry‘s wife said: “I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them).”

But how did the Duchess deal with the illness?

Meghan Markle opened up about her lifechanging medical treatment which helped her with her severe migraines (Credit: Cover Images)

After trying out a number of therapies and treatments, Meghan explained the alternative medical treatment she found that works for her.

She said that she underwent acupuncture for her headaches which drastically changed her quality of life and she’s now ‘migraine-free’.

Meghan added: “I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture and cupping.”

“Acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game-changer.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan ‘blindsided’ royals leaving them between ‘a rock and a hard place’ over coronation

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.