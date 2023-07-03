Shock claims Meghan Markle ‘never really wanted to be accepted by royal family’

In the latest Meghan Markle news, a shocking claim reveals the Duchess Of Sussex “never really wanted to be accepted by the royal family”.

The 41-year-old ex-actress first joined the Firm back in 2018 when she tied the knot with Prince Harry. But things didn’t go too well, as two years later the pair left the royal family for good – and moved halfway across the world to LA.

But apparently, Meg wasn’t that bothered about being a member of the most famous family in the world.

A shock claim has been made about Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news: Royal ‘never wanted to be accepted’

The couple made headlines all over the globe when they said goodbye to royal life in 2020. Between their shock exit, bombshell Oprah interview and tell-all Netflix series and memoir, it’s fair to say things have been tense between Meg and Harry and the royals.

Meghan even claimed that “just by existing” she and Harry upset the “dynamic of the hierarchy” when they were in the UK, in an interview with The Cut.

But now, a royal correspondent has claimed that if the former actress “had been more willing to adapt herself”, things could have been a lot different.

Meghan ‘could have been one of royal family’s greatest assets’

Valentine Low, who works for The Times, made the shock claim in his book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

He alleged: “Some of those who worked with Meghan argue that she never really wanted to be accepted by the royal family. That might be true.”

If she had been more willing to adapt herself to palace life, she could have been one of the royal family’s greatest assets.

Valentine then went on to claim how Meghan could have been a “great asset” to the royals. He speculated: “But if the institution had tried harder, and if she had been more willing to adapt herself to palace life, she could have been one of the royal family’s greatest assets.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Meghan ‘never really wanted to be accepted by royal family’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle ‘needed to learn a lot’

Meg herself admitted in her Netflix docuseries that she “needed to learn a lot” when she first started dating Harry. She also claimed that there was no formal instruction about royal life or how to follow the strict protocols.

The Hollywood star also recalled the moment she met the late Queen Elizabeth. Harry asked her if she knew how to curtsy, something she “thought was a joke”.

Harry noted: “How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother? And that you would need to curtsy, especially to an American. That’s weird.”

Meghan Markle cutting ties with Prince Harry?

In other Meghan Markle news, it has been reported that she is currently in the process of cutting ties with Prince Harry “a little at a time”.

The comments come amidst a seemingly rocky few months for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not only has Prince Harry faced backlash as a result of his recent court case, but there have also been suggestions of marital tension between him and Meghan.

Meghan ‘not there to support’ Harry

Speaking to Bella, royal biographer Angela Levin voiced her worries that Meghan has not been there for her husband Prince Harry. Apparently through what has been a tumultuous few years in his life.

“She’s not there to support him,” the royal expert alleged. “And I think that is a big sign because of the things he has gone through. Like the Queen’s death, his grandfather’s death and the coronation, all on his own.”

