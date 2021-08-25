In latest Meghan Markle news, members of the royal family were “quietly pleased” when she did not attend Prince Philip‘s funeral, reports claim.

The claims come in a controversial new book.

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April aged 99, with the funeral at Windsor Castle a week later.

Meghan Markle news

The Duchess did not travel with husband Prince Harry to the funeral on April 17 because she was heavily pregnant with their second child, Lilibet.

However, an updated version of biography Finding Freedom now claims that some members of the family were “understood to have been ‘quietly pleased'”.

The book, written by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, is out at the end of the month.

And in it, it says the family “didn’t want a circus’ or – as one senior royal source said – Meghan ‘creating a spectacle'”.

The Independent newspaper has published extracts from the book.

It also makes other controversial claims.

These include Prince Harry being refused the opportunity to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in 2020.

The book says: “But as the day came and went, Harry’s gesture remained in its box at the charity’s headquarters in Kent.”

Prince William “furious” claims

It also claims that Prince William was furious after Harry and Meghan gave their now infamous interview to Oprah Winfrey in March (2021).

It said William felt “‘furious’ that private family matters” became “discussed in the public domain”.

However, the book also quotes a friend of Meghan’s.

She said that the interview was “cathartic” and “liberating” for the Duchess.

