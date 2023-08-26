Reason Meghan Markle will always have a royal title – even if Charles strips them of Sussex name

In the latest Meghan Markle news, the reason why she’ll always have a royal title has been ‘revealed’.

When Meg tied the knot with Prince Harry back in 2018, she was bestowed the title of Duchess of Sussex. But, when the pair walked away from the Firm two years later, speciation was rife as to whether they should give up their title.

And now it’s been ‘revealed’ why Meghan will ‘always’ have a royal title.

Meghan Markle news: Why she will always have royal title

Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, has claimed Meg will always have a royal title, but it could spark some confusion, as it might not be the one we’re used to.

Ingrid said: “I don’t think anything will happen to the titles, because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood. Meghan, instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, would be Princess Henry… That would really [confuse the Americans].”

When Harry was born in 1984, it was announced that he would be named Prince Henry Charles Albert David. But it was later revealed the youngster would be known by Harry. By marrying a prince, Meghan can take a princess title but only with her husband’s name. Hence Princess Henry!

‘Let Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get on with it’

Ingrid added to The Royal Beat: “I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary. The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them – they’re going to be ‘H’ and ‘M’ anyway.

“I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it – which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing.”

Meghan and Harry’s children titles

It was reported earlier this year that Harry and Meghan wanted to carry on using the titles for their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Prior to this though, there were discussions apparently over a title for Archie. What’s more, it was allegedly refused because Harry and Meghan’s fears.

In line with royal tradition, the youngster was due to be styled using his father’s subsidiary title. This is the Earl of Dumbarton. Apparently, though, the new parents didn’t want their son to be referred to as a title that had the word “dumb” in, according to a report in The Telegraph.

An insider claimed: “They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word ‘dumb’ [and] they were worried about how that might look.” While second source alleged the issue “also bothered Harry” not just Meghan.

Meghan called out for ‘attention-seeking’ behaviour

In other Meghan Markle news, she has been accused of ‘attention-seeking’ behaviour by one of her regular critics.

Angela Levin is a royal biographer and talking head for the likes of GB News. She frequently appears on TV to offer her opinions on the Sussexes and other royal matters. Angela has spoken out about Meghan once again, giving her take on the implications of the Duchess being spotted wearing a stress patch.

