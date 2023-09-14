Meghan Markle living ‘sad half-life’ after failing to become ‘new Princess Diana’

The latest Meghan Markle news has seen the Duchess of Sussex come under fire once again, this time thanks to the scathing words of a former Tory minister.

Speaking on GB News, David Mellor clearly wasn’t impressed that Meghan had turned up late to the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

Harry and Meghan enjoy themselves at the Invictus Games 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

David Mellor hits out

He alleged: “It’s a sad half-life that she has. She always thought she could drift into the royal family and become the new Princess Diana and all she would have to do is doll herself up and smile to the camera.”

He went on to state: “What she failed to realise is that royals work hard doing, frankly, deadly dull things.” Mellor then claimed: “She obviously found them too dull.”

ED! has contacted Meghan’s reps for comment.

Meghan Markle moves on from the royals

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Since then they’ve taken part in a Netflix documentary and Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare drove a further wedge between the family after he heavily criticised the royals.

And when he visited the UK on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, he wasn’t seen with any members of his family.

In fact, the King apparently didn’t have time to meet before Harry jetted on to Germany for the games.

Prince Harry attended the King’s Coronation without Meghan earlier this year (Credit: Splash)

Since then, it has been reported that Meghan wants nothing more to do with the royal family.

She was also said to be upset when none of the royals publicly wished her a happy 42nd birthday in August.

One source told Closer: “Meghan was adamant she wouldn’t return to the UK. She totally refuses to have anything to do with the royals now. In her eyes, visiting the UK would be caving in. She won’t hear of it and the birthday snub last month was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“Harry has begged her to send an olive branch that could initiate peace talks but she’s done – and he’s on his own.”

Is Meghan better off without Harry?

The pair put on a united front at the Invictus Games, where she’s been seen without her engagement ring. However, reports suggest that Meghan is being advised to back away from royal drama.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield alleged to Fox News: “I certainly think that Meghan has counsel in her ear telling her that she is better off without Prince Harry and the royal drama, professionally.”

However, she added that Meghan’s status owes a lot to her royal husband. Which means that backing off might not do her any favours.

“We loved and accepted Meghan because we have loved Prince Harry since he was a little boy. He elevated her, and I think people will be much more forgiving of him before they will forgive her.”

While Harry focuses on the Invictus Games, Meghan is ready to sink her teeth into her own new venture.

A lucrative return to Instagram could also be on the cards.

Read more: Meghan Markle accused of ‘using’ her mother Doria to help ‘rebuild her reputation’.

Do you think Meghan is living a ‘sad half-life’? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.