In the latest Meghan Markle news – a royal expert has claimed that her ex-husband felt like he was something stuck on the bottom of her shoe.

Acclaimed royal author Andrew Morton said Meghan’s first husband Trevor Engelson felt like he had become unwanted by Meghan towards the end of their marriage.

And he was particularly angry when she returned her engagement and wedding ring to him in the post.

In Andrew’s book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, he said Trevor could “barely contain his anger” when he received the rings back.

What’s more, he claims Trevor had cherished Meghan but began to feel like “a piece of something stuck to the bottom of Meghan’s shoe”.

Meghan Markle with her first husband Trevor Engelson (Credit: Splash News)

When did Meghan Markle divorce Trevor?

The couple married in 2011, but were divorced by 2013. They are believed to have begun dating back in 2004.

Meghan’s former best friend Ninaki Priddy served as Meghan’s maid of honour.

They’d been best friends since childhood, but Ninaki said she was shocked by Meghan’s behaviour towards Trevor.

She was stunned at how Meghan ended the marriage shortly after she moved to Canada to film Suits.

Especially as she claims Trevor would fly regularly out to visit her from California to her set in Toronto.

Meghan has never opened up about her first marriage publicly (Credit: Splash News)

Ninaki told the Mail Online: “I think there was an element of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ for Meghan.

“The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt.”

She and Meghan are no longer friends, and she wasn’t present at Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle news: Who is Trevor Engelson?

Trevor, now 44, is a film producer and literary manager.

He’s worked on the likes of Outpost 37, Snowfall, The After Party and Heathers.

In 2019 he married nutritionist and heiress Tracey Kurland, 33. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter Ford Grace, in August 2020.

Trevor and his second wife Tracey welcomed a daughter last year (Credit: Splash News)

What has duchess said about her ex-husband?

Meghan has never publicly spoken out about her ex-husband Trevor.

However, in Andrew Morton’s book he alleges that she found him “unprofessional”.

Apparently she critiqued his attempt to stream a podcast video and demanded that he not swig from a flask during filming.

She apparently texted him: “Put that flask down, it looks incredibly unprofessional.”

Andrew wrote: “The precast hinted at their personality differences, Trevor loose-lipped, unconcerned, carefree, a striking counterpart to Meghan, who was archly protective of ‘brand Meghan’, always keen to project an air of sophistication and style.

“She may have felt at times that Trevor was too brashly laid back for comfort, especially not that her star was rising; Suits had been picked up for a second season.”

