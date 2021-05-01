Meghan Markle has made news headlines with a powerful new speech urging young girls and women to “challenge injustices” within society.

Working with Girls Inc and National Women’s Law Center, the Duchess of Sussex held a roundtable discussion.

During the chat she encouraged the participants to stand up for what they believe in.

According to Meghan and Harry‘s official website Archewell, she reflected upon the actions of historical female leaders.

Meghan Markle news: What did Duchess speak about?

An update on the site explained: “The Duchess reflected on the impact of trailblazing women throughout history whose stories can move us to meet the moment.”

“[She also] asked the girls to share which female figures, past or present, embolden them to challenge injustice.”

Meghan also sent a message to a school in England, where she encouraged students to embrace their community.

The post continued: “In addition, in March, the Duchess sent an important message to the students at Robert Clack School in Dagenham, England – which she visited for International Women’s Day 2020 – about how they can continue to pave the way for a more compassionate future by embracing community.”

Finally it said this is all part of Meghan’s mission to “uplift women and girls”.

It stated: “This work will continue as part of Archewell Foundation’s commitment to building compassionate communities that uplift women and girls.”

It added it also “serves as a reflection of the long-standing record of advocacy by the Duchess, who has been standing up for equity since she was a young girl herself”.

What did Meghan and Harry say about service?

This comes after Harry and Meghan issued a statement about service.

They vowed to continue serving others, despite stepping down as senior royals.

Buckingham Palace confirmed: “Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”



To which Harry and Meghan hit back with: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

