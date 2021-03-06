Meghan Markle reportedly received “special treatment” from the Queen, a royal expert has claimed in latest news.

In Channel 5’s The Markles Vs The Monarchy, which airs tonight, royal commentator Ashley Pearson says it may have angered other royals.

According to the show, the Duchess was the only royal fiancée to be invited by Her Majesty to spend Christmas as Sandringham.

Meghan became only royal fiancee to spend Christmas with the royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle received ‘special treatment’ from Queen

Richard Kay says: “Here was a rare exception being made. Kate Middleton was not invited as William’s girlfriend to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the royals.

“But here was Meghan doing just that.”

Ms Pearson adds: “This special treatment could have possibly annoyed other members of the family.

Meghan received “special treatment” from the Queen, a royal expert claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Perhaps [Prince] Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson] because Sarah had famously been not invited to spend Christmas there when her daughters and ex-husband was there.”

Meghan and Harry stepped back from their senior royal roles last March.

Meanwhile, the couple will discuss their decision in an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a preview clip released earlier this week, Meghan suggested “The Firm” had “perpetuated falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry.

The couple’s interview will air on Monday in the UK (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What did Meghan say?

Oprah asked her: “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

Meghan said: “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

In addition, she added: “And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I’ve… there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

The Markles Vs The Monarchy airs on Channel 5, Saturday, March 6, at 9pm.

