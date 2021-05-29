In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess once confessed that she found her 20s “brutal”.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, opened up about her personal struggles in an unearthed blog post.

She revealed that as a young woman she was in a “constant battle” with herself over her weight and self-image.

Marking her 33rd birthday in 2014, Meghan posted on her former blog, The Tig.

What did Meghan Markle say?

In the post she said she had finally found happiness, but admitted it was a tough journey to get there.

She revealed: “My 20s were brutal – a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as ‘whatever’ as everyone else.

“My teens were even worse – grappling with how to fit in, and what that even meant. My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls.

“Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between. So everyday during lunch, I busied myself with meetings – French club, student body, whatever one could possibly do between noon and 1pm- I was there.

“Not so that I was more involved, but so that I wouldn’t have to eat alone.”

Meghan went on to share a moment during her career as an actress that helped put her own struggle into perspective.

She said: “I must have been about 24 when a casting director looked at me during an audition and said ‘You need to know that you’re enough. Less makeup, more Meghan.'”

She signed off the post saying: “I want you to find your happiness. I did. And it’s never felt so good.”

Meghan almost ready to pop

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to welcome their second child in the summer.

Even though we don’t know the due date, bookies are already suggesting that the little one could arrive from as early as next week.

Ladbrokes has placed odds at 1/2 that the royal couple will will become parents again in June.

Currently, odds are at 6/4 that their little girl will be born in July, while it’s 4/1 that Meghan gives birth in August.

