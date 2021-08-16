In latest Meghan Markle news, a commentator has said the duchess is getting a taste of her own medicine from her brother.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex‘s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr called her “shallow” in a trailer for Australia’s Big Brother.

Thomas also claimed that he told Meghan’s husband Prince Harry that he thinks she’s “going to ruin your life”.

Meghan is ‘getting a taste of her own medicine,’ a commentator says (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Meghan Markle news?

Writer and commentator Sarah Vine was asked if she “felt sorry” for Meghan on the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential show.

Read more: Thomas Jr, brother of Meghan Markle, warned Prince Harry about ‘shallow’ sister

She replied: “No, I think she’s about to find out what it feels like to have someone cash in on your family, which is what the Queen has been dealing with for the last 18 months.

“She and Harry have been cashing in on their Royal Family, by cashing in on all sorts of Netflix deals and giving interviews to people and saying dreadful things.

Thomas hit out at his half-sister Meghan (Credit: YouTube)

“It’s a taste of her own medicine I reckon.”

Meanwhile, Thomas introduced himself in the trailer for Big Brother VIP.

He said: “I’m Meghan Markle’s brother. I’m the biggest brother of them all.

“I told Prince Harry: ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life.’

“She’s very shallow.”

Thomas Jr said he told Harry that Meghan would ‘ruin his life’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thomas Jr isn’t the only member of Meghan’s family who has hit out at her recently.

Her father Thomas Markle accused her of “lying for years” during an interview.

Speaking on GB News, Thomas was asked whether he thought Meghan “lied” during hers and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year.

Thomas said: “She lied. She’s been lying for years. Lying about the archbishop? How can you say ‘we’ve been married three days before we got married’?

“Her lies are so obvious, I don’t know why she says them.”

He added: “Meghan and Harry are attacking the world. Attacking his 95-year-old grandmother is unforgivable.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘ignored gift of flowers for her 40th from her dad Thomas Markle’

“It’s embarrassing they are doing this.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.