Meghan Markle is facing a “challenging” legal battle, an expert has warned, following recent news.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers over five articles published across the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

The articles reproduced parts of a handwritten letter Meghan had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle is facing a "challenging" legal battle

Meghan Markle facing ‘challenging’ battle

Recent reports claimed four palace staff who worked for Meghan and husband Prince Harry may give evidence.

This apparently could “shed some light” on how Meghan’s letter was drafted, whether there was any involvement from palace staff, and who Meghan had spoken to about the letter.

In addition, this week Meghan’s lawyers applied for a summary judgment – which could see the case resolved without a trial.

International Media Lawyer for Gateley, Paul Tweed has said this is a “difficult hurdle”.

Mr Tweed exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “To obtain summary judgement is a difficult hurdle in any circumstances.

Parts of Meghan's letter to dad Thomas became public in 2019

“And in this case the potential evidence of the ‘Palace Four’ will increase the likelihood of the action going to a full trial…

“…if the Court decides that it is appropriate to hear all the surrounding evidence to decide the privacy around the letter.”

He added: “I think this always has been, and remains, a challenging battle which could go either way.”

Meghan is suing for alleged misuse of private information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement of copyright over the articles published in February 2019.

Meghan's former staff could provide evidence

‘Palace four’ don’t wish to “take sides”

A letter from lawyers representing the so-called “Palace Four” said the former staff members were “strictly neutral” and did not “wish to take sides”.

The letter added: “They have no interest in assisting either party to the proceedings.

“Their only interest is in ensuring a level playing field, insofar as any evidence they may be able to give is concerned.”

However, Justin Rushbrooke QC – who is representing the Duchess – denied the letter from the ‘Palace Four’ would contain evidence to support the claim Meghan’s letter was co-authored.

Meghan and Harry's former staff reportedly don't "wish to take sides"

Meanwhile, Meghan’s lawyers have applied for a summary judgment.

However, Associated Newspapers claim it is “wholly unsuitable for summary judgment”.

