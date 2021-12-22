The latest news reports suggest Meghan Markle could be called as a witness in the Prince Andrew sex assault case.

Prince Andrew is being sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre after she claimed she was forced to have sex with him three times in 2001, when she was just 17.

The royal vehemently denies all the allegations made against him and his legal team are looking to have the case dismissed.

But if that doesn’t happen, Giuffre’s lawyer could call on Meghan to give a deposition as part of a civil suit.

Meghan Markle news: Why could she act as a witness in court?

It’s thought she could be called for a few reasons.

Lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that Meghan is someone who can be “counted on to tell the truth”.

He also admitted the royal lives in the States so is subject to the jurisdiction of the American courts.

Boies added that Meghan could be called because she’s “a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did”.

He commented: “Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge and will certainly have some knowledge. She checks all three boxes.”

However, even if the case does go to court, Meghan could avoid being deposed.

The duchess is “one of the people we are considering” and Boies added: “We haven’t made a decision yet.”

Who else might they call?

Giuffre’s team could call up to 12 third parties to be deposed.

Sarah Ferguson – Andrew’s ex-wife – has also been under consideration.

But because she lives in the UK, she could be more of a difficult target.

“Out of respect and deference” – and because of her age – there are no plans to call the Queen.

So what happens next?

A hearing is set for January 4, where a judge will hear arguments from the royal’s legal team to dismiss the complaint.

His lawyers have said it is “baseless” and added that “sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth”.

Giuffre, meanwhile, seeks unspecified damages from the royal.

