Archie and Lilibet’s sweet name for Meghan Markle revealed in Christmas message

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left royal fans gushing as they shared the news of their latest Christmas card.

The Sussexes marked the festive period with a photocard featuring their two children, two-year-old Archie and his baby sister Lilibet.

As well as a snap of the family, the card also revealed the sweet name Meghan is referred to at home.

Meghan Markles shares two children with husband Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news

The youngsters refer to their mother as Mama.

The holiday message reveals: “Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.

“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

In addition, the couple penned: “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!”

The family card also marked the first time Lilibet appeared in public.

In the photo, Meghan held the giggling tot as Harry sat next to son Archie.

Archie refers to Meghan as Mama (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen ‘snubs’ the Sussexes

Meanwhile, it comes after the Queen was accused of ‘snubbing‘ the couple from her Christmas Day speech.

The monarch delivered her annual speech on BBC One on December 25.

However, some royal fans took issue with the Queen failing to mention the work of Harry and Meghan.

Instead, she praised other members of the family including William, Kate, Charles and Camilla.

In her speech, the Queen said: “I see it in my own family and it is a source of great happiness. Prince Philip was always mindful of this sense of passing the baton.

“That’s why he created The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. It remains an astonishing success, grounded in his faith in the future.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan spent Christmas in LA (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “He was also an early champion of taking seriously our stewardship of the environment. I am proud beyond words that his pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine.”

However, she did briefly mention the couple’s daughter Lillibet.

Her Majesty gave a special mention to the new additions to the royal family this year.

