Meghan Markle made Prince Harry a “better man”, a royal author has claimed.

Sean Smith says the Duke of Sussex, 36, has hugely benefited from marrying the former Suits actress, 39.

Sean is the author of Meghan Misunderstood, and in a new interview he calls her a “woman of substance”.

And he says that Harry has both Meghan and his time in the military for helping transform him into the man he is today.

Prince Harry was stripped of his military titles last year

Harry is now ‘a better man’

Sean told The Daily Star: “Prince Harry is the man who served in two tours of duty in Afghanistan and it really was the making of him.

“His service career turned the boy into a man and his partnership with Meghan Markle has turned him into a better man.”

The author’s claims come just days after Prince Harry gave a new interview to Fast Company.

Here he said that he and Meghan had spent much of 2020 strategising on how they can help redesign social media.

Harry says he hopes to change social media for the better

‘The mothership for all of the harassment’

And he also spoke of how they had been victims of ‘harassment’ while living in the UK.

Harry explained: “I was really surprised to witness how my story had been told one way, my wife’s story had been told one way, and then our union sparked something that made the telling of that story very different.

“That false narrative became the mothership for all of the harassment you’re referring to. It wouldn’t have even begun had our story just been told truthfully.”

He also blamed social media for encouraging the Capitol Riots. And said he hopes to play a role in reshaping social media into a more uplifting place.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the UK this year?

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s ‘Megxit’ deal is expected to be renegotiated with The Queen and Prince Charles in March.

This will mark a year since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and departed for a new life in the US.

However, it remains unknown if they will return to the UK during their expected negotiations.

Since setting up home in Montecito, California, the couple have raked in millions with new deals at Netflix and Spotify.

But they reportedly still wish to maintain their royal titles moving forward.

