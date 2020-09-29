Meghan Markle has lost the latest stage in her lawsuit against a British newspaper.

The former senior royal, 39, is suing the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline in a privacy lawsuit.

She took umbrage in private letters written to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, being published.

London’s High Court ruled on Tuesday that the paper can amend its case ahead of next year’s trial.

Why did Meghan Markle file a lawsuit?

The defence team now has permission to incorporate Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

They are set to use it as evidence against Meghan’s claims.

Lawyers representing the newspaper giant argue that Meghan assisted the writers with private information.

Therefore, they argue that she was willing to divulge private information for a public audience.

References to the letter are also included in the bestselling book.

Why is Finding Freedom now involved in the case?

Last week, the newspaper’s legal team petitioned for the amendment.

Judge Francesca Kaye granted the amendment.

She refused to pass comment on the strength of the Mail’s case.

However, she said that their new evidence cannot be ruled as ‘unarguable or utterly fanciful’.

Associated Newspapers Ltd will now amend their case to attest that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘cooperated’ with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in the writing of their book.

Will Meghan have to appear in court?

Meghan lost the first round of her case back in May of this year.

Judge Mark Warby threw out claims in the lawsuit that the MailOnline and Mail on Sunday acted “dishonestly” when publishing extracts of the letters.

He also threw out the claim that the newspapers had “deliberately stirred up” a feud between Meghan and her father Thomas.

Meghan paid Associated Newspapers Ltd £67,000 in legal fees.

According to reports, Meghan could appear in the London courtroom for her case at some point next year.

In addition to suing Associated Newspapers Ltd, Prince Harry, 36, is also suing several others.

He launched a legal attack on multiple tabloids over phone hacking allegations.

Announcing his decision last October, he is suing the owners of The Sun and The Daily Mirror.

That same month, Harry released a formal statement in support of his wife’s legal actions.

Hence he expressed his fears of ‘history repeating itself’.

His statement included: “Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations – something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis.

“It is for this reason we are taking legal action, a process that has been many months in the making.”

