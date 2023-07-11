Meghan left Camilla ‘very upset’ over broken pledge which soured their friendship?

Meghan Markle reportedly left Camilla “very upset” after once breaking a pledge not to overshadow her.

Meghan and the now Queen Consort reportedly had a good relationship before an incident in 2020 soured it.

Camilla was reportedly left ‘very upset’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened between Meghan Markle and Camilla?

In March 2020, Camilla gave a speech on domestic and sexual violence to mark the 10th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival in London. Preventing sexual and domestic violence has been a cause Camilla has championed for a long time.

The then Duchess of Cornwall had always vowed to try and break the stigma surrounding the issues. However, on the same day, photos of Meghan’s private visit to the National Theatre were released.

Camilla was reportedly “very upset” about this, as it was allegedly Meghan’s way of breaking a pledge she made with Camilla not to overshadow her campaign.

The alleged incident reportedly soured Camilla and Meghan’s friendship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla “very upset” by Meghan Markle breaking her pledge

Meghan’s decision to have photos of her trip to the National Theatre on that day reportedly left Camilla “furious”.

A source spoke to the Mirror about the incident at the time.

“Camilla’s work is very important to her and her decision to highlight the scourge of domestic violence at the 10th ­anniversary of Women of the World was a carefully thought-out plan,” they said. “Over the last four years, she has worked tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes but to great effect, to use her ­platform and personal experiences to highlight the issue and help sufferers.”

“Of course, it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla’s speech should take precedence. ­Unfortunately some people had other ideas,” they added.

Meghan reportedly ‘broke a pledge’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Refusal to listen’

The decision to release Meghan’s photos reportedly shocked the palace. An insider also told the Mirror that Meghan had “refused to listen” to the pleas of staff not to release the photos on that day.

Meghan was originally going to release her photos on the day. However, the Duchess of Sussex decided not to release them then so as to not overshadow her husband.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from their senior royal roles in 2020. They then moved to the United States. They still live there with their two children – Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.

Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal life

However, their relationship with the royal family has soured in recent years. In 2021, Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview rocked the palace following a string of allegations.

Harry also released a tell-all memoir, called Spare, in January this year. According to recent reports, Meghan could also release a tell-all memoir.

ED! has contacted reps for Camilla and Meghan.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘very nervous’ over ‘restless’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s barely let him out of her sight’

What do you think of these claims? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.