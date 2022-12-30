Meghan Markle smiling in white while touching chest
Royals

Meghan Markle ‘to enter new league of power’ next year but could face ‘collision’ with family

A confidante of Princess Diana has shared her opinion

By Entertainment Daily

Meghan Markle will enter a “new league” of power in 2023, but she might also face new hardships latest reports claim.

Such issues might even include a “collision” with the Royal Family.

At least, that’s what an astrologer is predicting.

Debbie Frank, who was reportedly a trusted friend and astrologer of the late Princess Diana, has made the claim. It comes after Debbie is said to have consulted both the stars and the duchess’ birth chart.

Princess Diana smiling during formal event
Princess Diana’s former astrologer friend says Meghan Markle will have an eventful 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle latest

Despite some tribulations expected to come her way, Debbie is confident Meghan can fight through them. She even anticipates that come the coronation of King Charles next year, Meghan’s “fighting spirit” will undoubtedly shine.

This isn’t the first time Debbie has made predictions about the contentious royal. Last year, in Hello magazine, she claimed that Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, will “make her mark” on the world someday.

But now, with Charles’ coronation looming, Debbie believes she has new insight into future royal dynamics.

Writing for Hello recently, Debbie explains why she’s convinced 2023 will be fortuitous for the duchess.

“Leo Meghan is eager to move on with her life and she’s keen to expand her reach in the world,” Diana’s former friend says.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling and holding hands
Despite saying the media has caused her harm, Meghan is set to have a “satisfying” time in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The month of March positions high-flying Jupiter at her point of ambition pushing her into a new league of power movers and shakers.”

Debbie delves even deeper into the significance of Meghan’s birth chart. She says: “As Leo is born to shine and radiate a special confidence she’ll find 2023 is a very satisfying year. Her fighting spirit is plain for all to see around the Coronation in May and into the Summer months as assertive Mars strikes out.”

Meghan’s 2023 may also be turbulent

Nobody’s 2023 will run smoothly all the time. Debbie acknowledges this, saying friction is on the cards for Meghan next year.

Meghan Markle smirking in Netflix trailer
Astrologer Debbie Frank reckons there’ll be a few forks in the road for Meghan next year (Credit: YouTube)

There are still great things on the horizon for the American actress. Debbie says she’s “ready to expand her personal base and buy another prestigious home”.

She then, however, suggests that Meghan may feud with other Royals.

“The eclipsed New Moon on October 14 could set her on a collision course with family,” she writes.

What could this collision course look like exactly? If Debbie’s predictions are correct, only time well tell.

YouTube video player

Read more: Harry and Meghan: Palace insider makes shock confession about Harry’s departure from the Royal Family

What do you think about Debbie’s claims? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertaintmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Harry and Meghan King Charles Meghan Markle Prince Harry

Trending Articles

Hannah/Alison in Riptide
Riptide on Channel 5: The ending explained after that intense finale!
Holly and Miriam on This Morning today
This Morning sparks backlash as viewers fume over ‘favourite guest’s ‘vulgar’ behaviour during segment
Jonathan Ross on Loose Women today
Jonathan Ross reveals daughter now using wheelchair as he updates on chronic health condition
Coronation Street's Summer is looking shocked and, in a bubble, Mike is looking angry
Coronation Street: Summer in violent danger at hands of Mike and Esther, fans ‘work out’
King Charles wearing a suit and Maximilian, Margrave of Baden smiling
King Charles grieving for another family member months after loss of Queen
Juliet Sear and Phillip Schofield smiling on This Morning today
This Morning viewers ‘feel sick’ over Juliet Sear’s cooking segment as they spot hygiene issue