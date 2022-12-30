Meghan Markle ‘to enter new league of power’ next year but could face ‘collision’ with family

Meghan Markle will enter a “new league” of power in 2023, but she might also face new hardships latest reports claim.

Such issues might even include a “collision” with the Royal Family.

At least, that’s what an astrologer is predicting.

Debbie Frank, who was reportedly a trusted friend and astrologer of the late Princess Diana, has made the claim. It comes after Debbie is said to have consulted both the stars and the duchess’ birth chart.

Princess Diana’s former astrologer friend says Meghan Markle will have an eventful 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle latest

Despite some tribulations expected to come her way, Debbie is confident Meghan can fight through them. She even anticipates that come the coronation of King Charles next year, Meghan’s “fighting spirit” will undoubtedly shine.

This isn’t the first time Debbie has made predictions about the contentious royal. Last year, in Hello magazine, she claimed that Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, will “make her mark” on the world someday.

But now, with Charles’ coronation looming, Debbie believes she has new insight into future royal dynamics.

Writing for Hello recently, Debbie explains why she’s convinced 2023 will be fortuitous for the duchess.

“Leo Meghan is eager to move on with her life and she’s keen to expand her reach in the world,” Diana’s former friend says.

Despite saying the media has caused her harm, Meghan is set to have a “satisfying” time in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The month of March positions high-flying Jupiter at her point of ambition pushing her into a new league of power movers and shakers.”

Debbie delves even deeper into the significance of Meghan’s birth chart. She says: “As Leo is born to shine and radiate a special confidence she’ll find 2023 is a very satisfying year. Her fighting spirit is plain for all to see around the Coronation in May and into the Summer months as assertive Mars strikes out.”

Meghan’s 2023 may also be turbulent

Nobody’s 2023 will run smoothly all the time. Debbie acknowledges this, saying friction is on the cards for Meghan next year.

Astrologer Debbie Frank reckons there’ll be a few forks in the road for Meghan next year (Credit: YouTube)

There are still great things on the horizon for the American actress. Debbie says she’s “ready to expand her personal base and buy another prestigious home”.

She then, however, suggests that Meghan may feud with other Royals.

“The eclipsed New Moon on October 14 could set her on a collision course with family,” she writes.

What could this collision course look like exactly? If Debbie’s predictions are correct, only time well tell.

