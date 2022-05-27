Meghan Markle, looking to the side, concerned, wearing a white suit
Meghan Markle visits Texas shooting memorial as she’s accused of ‘making it about her’

The horrific tragedy happened on Tuesday

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Meghan Markle’s latest public appearance came when she visited the Texas school shooting memorial in Uvalde yesterday (Thursday, May 26).

However, royal fans are divided. Some believe that the Duchess of Sussex used the visit to the makeshift memorial as nothing more than a photo opportunity.

Others praised her for making the effort to fly to Texas to pay her respects.

Meghan Markle, with her arms folded, stood looking down at a makeshift memorial in Texas
Meghan paid her respects yesterday (Credit: NBC News / YouTube)

Meghan Markle latest

On Tuesday (May 24), 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The children who died were aged between seven and 10. It’s the deadliest school shooting in the US since 20 children died at Sandy Hook in 2012.

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the makeshift memorial for the victims of the attack.

Meghan, 40, wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap, was seen placing a bouquet of white roses at the memorial.

She then took a few moments to pay her respects, before leaving. She went on to donate food at a community centre hosting a blood-drive.

A spokesperson for Meghan told People that she made the trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief.

Unsurprisingly, royal fans were divided over her visit to the memorial.

Meghan Markle, wearing a grey t-shirt and baseball cap, squatting down in front of makeshift memorials, surrounded by photographers
Others showed their support for Meghan (Credit: KHOU 11 / YouTube)

Meghan Markle’s Texas appearance

Plenty of royal fans took to Twitter after her visit to the memorial.

Some criticised the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she used the memorial as a ‘photo opportunity’.

“I never paid much attention to Meghan Markle until today. She had the audacity to show up in Uvalde, TX to pay her respects. Along with her bodyguards and a horde of photographers. No class at all. It’s all about her,” one wrote.

Meanwhile, royal author Angela Levin told talkTV today: “It becomes all about her, as usual. I thought it was terrible and I heard the parents are shocked.”

Another added: “Then Meghan did this and made it all about her PR. Disgusting.”

Meghan Markle looking concerned, wearing a white suit
Meghan visited the memorial yesterday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan news

However, many royal fans showed their support for the Duchess of Sussex as they praised her for making the journey to the memorial.

“Meghan Markle went unannounced to Uvalde, donated blood, food, and other resources from her Archie foundation in a very low profile, and people saying it was a pr stunt? Literally how,” one fan tweeted.

“My respect for Meghan just grows in leaps and bounds. She knew that the usual suspects would attack her for going to Uvalde to donate to the blood drive & help the volunteers, but she did it anyway, because it was the right thing to do. It takes balls,” another said.

“The fact she went to Texas unannounced to pay respect to shooting victims at Uvalde elementary school just shows how much she cares for others,” a third said.

