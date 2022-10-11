Meghan reveals husband Prince Harry’s help at her ‘worst point’ as she was in ‘dire state’

Meghan Markle has shared that Prince Harry was forced to step in when she was in a “dire state” in her latest podcast.

In the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, Meghan revealed how Harry found a professional for her to call.

Actress Constance Wu, comedian and writer Jenny Slate, and activist and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone joined her for the episode titled “The Decoding of Crazy”.

During one heartbreaking segment, Meghan shared that Prince Harry referred her to a mental health professional when she was at her “worst point”.

Meghan Markle latest: Duchess asked Harry for help

“I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call,” said Meghan.

“And I called this woman. She didn’t know I was even calling her.

“And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like ‘Hi,’ and I’m introducing myself and I can literally hear her going, ‘Wait, sorry. I’m just. Who is this?’ Um, and saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in,” she continued.

“But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it.”

The Duchess didn’t reveal when this took place.

However, during her interview with Oprah in March 2021, the Duchess made a heartbreaking confession.

Meghan on her darkest thoughts

She shocked royal fans when she admitted she contemplated suicide when she was pregnant with their first child Archie.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say that, I would do it,” she told the US chat show host. “And I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere.”

“And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” the former actress claimed.

“I did not know who to turn to. One of the people I reached out to, who has been a friend and a confidante, was one of [Princess] Diana’s best friends. Who else could understand what it is actually like on the inside.”

“You have no idea what’s going on for someone behind closed doors. You’ve no idea. Even the people that smile the biggest smiles and shine the brightest lights, it seems,” she added.

