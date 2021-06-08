In latest Meghan Markle news, a royal expert doesn’t think there’s a chance of reconciliation between the Duchess and her father.

Thomas Markle recently spoke out to congratulate his daughter on the arrival of her second child with husband Prince Harry.

He wished the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “all my love and the best of luck” with their daughter Lilibet Diana.

Meghan may never reconcile with father Thomas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Meghan Markle reconcile with father Thomas?

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Entertainment Daily!: “I don’t see any chance of a reconciliation between Meghan and her father, from whom she has been estranged since before their wedding.

“He has expressed pleasure at the baby’s arrival.”

In addition, he said: “Harry has never met him but there seems no chance of it foreseeably…

“…especially given the interviews her father has given during the period of their estrangement.”

Thomas sent his congratulations to the couple after the arrival of their daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Thomas say about granddaughter Lilibet?

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on June 4.

76-year-old Thomas told The Sun: “I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery.

“I wish them all my love and the best of luck.”

Thomas hasn’t had contact with Meghan since her wedding to Harry in 2018.

He has attempted to publicly reach out to Meghan on several occasions to try and mend their rift.

Thomas has reached out to Meghan on several occasions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He even asked the Queen to intervene and try and help their relationship.

In addition, Thomas has yet to meet Harry and his grandson Archie, two.

However, experts have predicted that Thomas may never get to meet Lili either.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told the MailOnline: “As it stands it seems unlikely that either grandfather will meet their new granddaughter for some time.”

Thomas has yet to meet grandson Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, he said: “Thomas is not the only one facing problems with Harry and Meghan.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry paid tribute to his family with their daughter’s name.

A statement on the couple’s Archewell website said: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.”

Meanwhile, they chose Diana after Lili’s late grandmother Princess Diana.

