In latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess has marked Father’s Day with a sweet gesture.

The Duchess of Sussex sadly doesn’t have a close relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.

The pair have been locked in a family feud for years.

However, that hasn’t stopped Meghan from marking the special occasion in a different way.

Meghan’s gifted her new book to celebrate Father’s Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle latest news: Duchess marks Father’s Day

Author Matt Haig took to social media to reveal to fans that Meghan had sent him a copy of her new children’s book, The Bench.

Alongside the gift, he showed off a handwritten note from the Duchess.

“Dear Matt, Happy Father’s Day! With love and respect from our family to yours… As ever, Meghan,” she wrote.

“With compliments of the office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” added a second, less personal note.

Well this is nice. pic.twitter.com/yMbObXy7kt — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) June 19, 2021

Ahead of its release, Meghan opened up about the meaning behind her children’s book.

She said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story.”

Meanwhile, her estranged father Thomas recently reached out to his daughter.

In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Thomas said: “I’m still waiting for them to get to me. I had tried early on to contact them and never got through.

“At this point I don’t know their number.”

The Duchess will give an interview after giving birth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan set to return to work

Despite giving birth just a couple of weeks ago, Meghan is already itching to get back to work.

It’s been revealed that she will give her first post-birth interview this weekend (June 20).

Meghan will have a chat with NPR Weekend Radio, according to Omid Scobie – who co-authored Finding Freedom.

He told fans on Friday: “Fresh off the heels of her first children’s book becoming a certified #1 New York Times bestseller, Duchess Meghan will be giving her only interview about #TheBench to @samanthabalaban at the renowned @NPRWeekend show, this Sunday between 8 am-10 am Eastern.”

