In latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess is gearing up to give her first interview since giving birth to Lilibet Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her second child on June 4 and has been enjoying much-needed rest.

However, in light of her new book The Bench topping charts around the world, Meghan is set to give a new interview.

Meghan will chat with NPR Weekend Radio over the weekend, according to Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie.

Meghan Marke latest news: Duchess to give a new interview

He said: “Fresh off the heels of her first children’s book becoming a certified #1 New York Times bestseller, Duchess Meghan will be giving her only interview about #TheBench to @samanthabalaban at the renowned @NPRWeekend show, this Sunday between 8 am-10 am Eastern.”

Meghan wrote the book after writing a poem for Prince Harry from their little boy, Archie.

She recently opened up about what the book means to her.

She said on her website: “This poem began as a love letter to my husband and son. I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere.

“Pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values.

“Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike.

“Thank you for supporting me in this special project.”

Meghan’s book disappoints in the UK

Meghan’s book has been a huge success in America.

However, it faired less well here in the UK.

According to The Mirror, it shifted just 3,212 copies in its first week of publication.

Meanwhile, Harry is said to be enjoying spending time with his new daughter.

“Harry is a devoted family man and has been helping out around the house,” a source told Intouch Weekly.

“He picks vegetables from the garden to make fresh juices for Meghan and entertains Archie when she needs to rest up. He loves taking Archie to see the chickens or for a swim in the pool.”

The adorable infant’s name is a tribute to both the Queen and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

