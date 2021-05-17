In latest Meghan Markle news, an author and historian has claimed the Duchess could be called ‘Princess Henry of Wales’ if she loses her royal title.

At the weekend, reports claimed royal aides wanted Prince Harry and Meghan to give up their titles after stepping back from their senior royal roles.

The couple are still currently known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, Kate Williams has said if they were to lose their titles they’d be known as Prince and Princess since Harry’s Prince title cannot be removed.

Kate Williams says Meghan would be Princess Henry of Wales if the couple lose their royal titles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Meghan Markle news?

Ms Williams wrote on Twitter: “Cries to remove titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Harry and Meghan.

“But Harry’s title of Prince cannot be removed. Thus if they were no longer Duke and Duchess, they’d be Prince and Princess.

“Which would, one might argue, be even more appealing on the world stage..”

Meghan’s title would be Princess Henry of Wales. That is her title through marriage but she does not use it now due to the Sussex titles. But if the Sussex titles removed, she would be quickly called in general speech Princess Meghan or indeed Princess Meghan of Wales…. — Prof Kate Williams 💙 (@KateWilliamsme) May 16, 2021

She continued: “Meghan’s title would be Princess Henry of Wales.

“That is her title through marriage but she does not use it now due to the Sussex titles.

“But if the Sussex titles removed, she would be quickly called in general speech Princess Meghan or indeed Princess Meghan of Wales….”

Royal fans became hugely divided over the title suggestion, with some people not seeming keen.

One said: “She wouldn’t be a princess in her own right, just Princess Henry by marriage.”

Royal fans divided over Meghan’s potential title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did royal fans say?

Another tweeted: “‘Meghan’s title would be Princess Henry of Wales’ Good lord no.”

Meghan’s title would be Princess Henry of Wales.

One commented: “Can you imagine Harry’s wife calling herself obsessively Princess Henry of Wales? I hope it will not happen.”

However, fans of the couple were happy with the titles.

One said: “I am fine calling her Princess Meghan. We already know she is a Queen.”

Should Meghan and Harry lose their titles? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added, “Princess Meghan of Wales has a nice ring to it,” while a third wrote: “Meghan Markle, Princess Henry of Wales. That sounds about right.”

It comes after a report claimed that royal aides wanted Harry and Meghan to give back their titles.

An aide told the Mail on Sunday: “There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn’t have the titles.”

