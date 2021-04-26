Meghan Markle turned down an American TV role as she found the idea “offensive”, latest reports claim.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have met with executives from now-defunct streaming platform Quibi.

The meeting is said to have taken place in January 2019.

This was before their plans to leave the royal family were announced.

The latest Meghan Markle news suggests she turned down a show called Princesses and Puppies (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle latest: What happened at the TV meeting?

The royal was pitched an idea for an online show called Princesses and Puppies.

Both Harry and Meghan are said to have met the firm’s founder Jeffrey Katzenberg at Kensington Palace to discuss ideas.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘may use birth of second baby as excuse to avoid UK trip this summer’

And, while Katzenberg thought the idea would have been “something incredibly commercial”, it appears Meghan didn’t agree.

It’s claimed she found the idea of the show “offensive”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have met TV execs before their royal departure was announced (Credit: Splash News)

What did Meghan say about the show?

An insider told the Daily Mail: “Meghan seemed to find that idea offensive.”

They added: “Although she was gracious in the moment, people in the room were a bit appalled that this was the pitch to her.”

The source added: “Jeffrey thought that puppies and princesses both sold well so if you put them together you’d have something incredibly commercial.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan’s biography to be ‘updated with new chapters’

The couple were also thought to be in discussions with the company about a sustainable travel programme and another show about Harry’s charity work in Africa.

Meghan was also in talks to narrate a nature documentary, the source claimed.

Although she was gracious in the moment, people in the room were a bit appalled that this was the pitch to her.

Harry reportedly had a further meeting with the company execs in January 2020, the month that the couple stepped back from royal duties.

Royals ‘cut me off financially’

Now the couple are no longer working royals, they’re free to make their own money.

Harry recently told Oprah Winfrey that the royal family had “literally cut me off financially”.

He added that he was having to rely on inheritance from Princess Diana.

The couple have since made lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

But Harry said it was “never part of the plan”.

However, he added to Oprah: “From my perspective all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security, to keep my family safe.”

Earlier this year, Prince Harry also landed two new jobs in the States.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.