Meghan Markle ‘doesn’t care what the British public think’, a royal biographer has sensationally claimed in latest news.

Tom Bower, the biographer in question, has also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has “no intention of returning” to the UK either.

Meghan Markle latest news

Meghan hasn’t been in the UK since 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bower, who is working on a biography of the Duchess of Sussex, believes that Meghan has no intention of returning to London.

“At the moment, Meghan’s ultimate destination is unclear, but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician,” Bower told The Sun this week.

He then said that whilst Meghan may have the backing to become an American politician, Britain is a “lost cause”.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘introduces’ daughter Lilibet to Princess Eugenie during LA visit

“In truth, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London. She has no intention of returning,” he said.

Bower then went on to say that whilst Meghan has experienced a drop in popularity in the UK, she’s still popular in the US, as proven by her trip to New York in September 2021.

Meghan Markle’s popularity in America

Harry and Meghan during their trip to New York in September last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bower went on to speak some more about Meghan and Prince Harry‘s trip to New York.

“They clearly enjoyed solid support among Democrats, minorities, and the young,” he said.

Elsewhere, it was recently announced that Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort when the time comes for Prince Charles to take the throne.

Bower has since claimed that Meghan’s silence on the news is the Duchess of Sussex’s way of “declaring war”.

It is the latest revelation from Bower’s new tell-all book, which alleges that the Duchess of Cornwall branded Meghan “that Minx” and a “self-seeking troublemaker”.

How will Meghan and Harry contribute to the Platinum Jubilee?

Will Meghan return for the Queen’s jubilee celebrations this year? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The latest revelations from Bower’s book throw further doubt on whether Prince Harry and Meghan will be involved in the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

Prince Harry has returned to the UK twice since stepping back from royal duties.

The first time he returned was for Prince Philip‘s funeral. The second was for an unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana.

It has been reported that Harry has had “friendly video calls” with Prince Charles recently.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘would’ve been supported by Princess Margaret,’ says expert

It is expected that he is going to return to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations this year.

However, a recent row over the Met Police providing their security has thrown his return into doubt.

He is reportedly going to be returning for Prince Philip’s memorial service in the spring.

Meanwhile, Meghan hasn’t stepped foot on British soil since stepping back from royal duties in early 2020.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.