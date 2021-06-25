In latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex has dropped her royal title from daughter Lilibet’s birth certificate.

The Duchess welcomed her second child, Lilibet Diana, with husband Prince Harry on June 4.

Meanwhile, following the birth of their son Archie, she previously identified herself as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex”.

Meghan Markle has dropped her royal title from Lilibet’s birth certificate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Meghan Markle news?

According to TMZ, Meghan has dropped her royal title from her daughter’s birth certificate.

The legal document, which has been uncovered by the US news site, shows the title was dropped in the ‘Name’ and ‘Surname’ box.

Instead, the Duchess has “Rachel” in the first name box.

Read more: Prince Harry spotted at Los Angeles airport as he returns to UK for Diana statue unveiling

“Meghan” is placed as her middle name and “Markle” as her last name.

However, Harry has chosen to keep his royal title.

He chose “The Duke of Sussex” as his first name, while “His Royal Highness” is his last.

Prince Harry has chosen to keep his royal title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it comes months after Meghan and Harry were told they could no longer use their titles.

At the time, Buckingham Palace announced: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

The couple previously announced they were stepping down as senior royals in March 2020.

What is the meaning behind Lilibet’s name?

Furthermore, there has been constant speculation over baby Lili’s name.

The pair said the name was a tribute to the Queen – whose family nickname is Lilibet – and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

However, it appears the name is also a sweet nod to the late Prince Phillip.

The Sussexes welcomed their daughter this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stewart Pearce told the Daily Mail: “Harry adored his grandfather, who became a particular line of security for the young prince post Diana’s death.

“There is no doubt that the influence Prince Philip had over his grandson will live on in the heart of Harry, in the sense of the complete allegiance Prince Philip’s life created in alliance with the Queen, after the sudden death of her father the King, and her own accession to the throne.”

Read more: This Morning correspondent Camilla Tominey receives ‘death threats’ over Meghan Markle coverage

In addition, Mr Pearce said Lilibet’s name also shows Harry’s admiration for the Queen’s “private side”.

In other royal news, Harry is set to attend the unveiling of his mother’s statue at Kensington Palace on July 1.

The ceremony marks what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.