Latest pictures of Meghan Markle show the glowing duchess cradling her growing baby bump.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, looked positively radiant as she gave a powerful speech calling for worldwide vaccine equality while heavily pregnant with her daughter.

Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting their second child this summer.

And she’s admitted that things are starting to look up as she looks to the future for her little girl.

The Duchess of Sussex is heavily pregnant with her soon to be daughter (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan Markle latest: What did duchess say?

Speaking from her garden bench, Meghan gave the virtual speech to Global Citizen’s VAX Live concert on Saturday evening (May 8).

Addressing the thousands-strong crowd, Meghan urged for people to unite as part of the post-pandemic recovery.

The duchess said: “The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. We’ve gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter.

“But it’s going to take every one of us to find our way forward.

“As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone – and particularly women, who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic.”

Pregnant Meghan looked radiant as she spoke of the future for her little girl (Credit: YouTube)

So what did Meghan say about the baby?

She then spoke of how thrilled she and Harry are to be having a baby girl.

Continuing: “My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter.

“It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.

“When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward.

“Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, and compassionate tomorrow. …

“We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together.”

She continued to urge for global vaccine equality and shared her concern over an increase in “gender-based violence”.

Prince Harry subsequently took to the stage where he delivered his own speech.

In fact, the Duke of Sussex was met with a standing ovation. Pre-recorded last week, the concert was streamed and televised in the US on Saturday evening.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their daughter this summer (Credit: YouTube)

And how are viewers reacting?

Dozens of viewers took to Twitter praised Meghan’s speech.

One user tweeted: “Meghan is a force to reckon with. She’s fierce, sets a goal and no one, no matter the hate, can derail her from her goals.

“Love her message, great hearing her voice, and awesome seeing her. She looks beautiful, & ready to bring baby girl into this world.”

While another user gushed: “Meghan is so stunning! A beautiful speech, her continued and passionate advocacy for women and women of colour in particular is so important and appreciated.

“Service is universal!”

A third user raved: “Meghan is a gem to the world. I’m so happy she now has her freedom to really soar. This is just the beginning.”

Whereas a fourth user praised: “Her words are always on point and heartfelt! Thank you duchess!”

