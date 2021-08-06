Meghan Markle latest: Duchess accused of mocking the Queen in her 40th birthday message

In latest Meghan Markle news, one royal expert has accused the Duchess of mocking the Queen.

For her 40th birthday, the Duchess of Sussex released a comedy video with actress Melissa McCarthy.

Read more: Lilibet spotted in latest Meghan Markle video

While it all appeared to be in good humour, one royal expert thinks it was a definite diss to Her Majesty.

Royal commentator Angela Levin has taken offence to the pair using British style teacups and Melissa’s overly proper attire.

Is Meghan Markle mocking The Queen in her video? (Credit: Archewell)

Taking to Twitter Angela tweeted: “Anyone else think that Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney were mocking the Queen in the birthday video?”

Read more: Beverley Turner brands Meghan Markle video as ‘unfunny’

Then adding: “Both holding old fashioned cup and saucer like Meg used in her blog after 1st meeting with queen. Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves?

“The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family.

Melissa McCarthy wore very fancy high tea attire (Credit: Archewell)

“She’s got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all. We just have to wait for Harry’s outpouring in his memoir.”

Dozens of additional Twitter users appeared to agree with Angela’s sentiments.

One user replied: “The whole video was full of mockery. From the Queen to Harry acting the complete clown we now know him as. While she sits there like the cat that got the cream.”

But the video is all about promoting a good cause (Credit: Archewell)

Another user agreed with: “Absolutely they were. It was disgusting, and as a result, I’m no longer a fan of Melissa McCartney.”

And a third user raged: “I absolutely felt they were mocking the royals and the British people.”

However, not everyone appeared so convinced.

In fact, some users accused Angela of ‘trolling’ Meghan and implored her stop.

One user begged: “No, I never thought for one second that they were mocking Her Majesty the Queen. For goodness sake leave the couple alone. You use every opportunity to make money off the Queen and her family with gossip.”

Anyone else think that Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney were mocking the Queen in the birthday video? Both holding old fashioned cup and saucer like Meg used in her blog after 1st meeting with queen. Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves? — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) August 5, 2021

Another user argued: “Didn’t see it as mocking, but I saw it as her not-so-subtle way of reminding everyone she’s a member of the royal family to get maximum publicity, as per usual.”

In the video, Meghan said she wanted to celebrate her 40th birthday by helping other woman.

She has pledged to organise for 40 of her friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help women find employment.

Meghan said: “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilising back into the workforce.



“Over 2 million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID, and I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service, we can create a ripple effect.”

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.